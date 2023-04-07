Texans News: Could Houston draft Will Anderson at No. 2?

Houston Texans News
What would be the potential if the Houston Texans were to draft C.J. Stroud? (Texans Wire)
Texans miss out on Bryce Young, draft Will Anderson in surprising CBS Sports mock (Yahoo! Sports)
2023 Texans seven-round NFL mock draft: Houston prioritizes WR, EDGE help after adding franchise QB (CBS Sports)
ESPN radio host gets flamed hard by Houston Texans, NFL fans for draft projections (SportsMap Houston)
Texans take Georgia Tech DE Keion White in latest NFL.com mock draft (Texans Wire)
Fins’ Hill says he’ll walk away from NFL after ‘25 (ESPN.com)
Jets sign ex-Rodgers backup Boyle, DT Jefferson (ESPN.com)
Veteran DL Peters retires after 12 NFL seasons (ESPN.com)
Wagner returning to Seahawks with no grudges (ESPN.com)
GM: It’s possible Ravens will pick QB in 1st round (ESPN.com)
Elway no longer with Broncos as contract ends (ESPN.com)
Ex-Cards exec accuses owner Bidwill of cheating (ESPN.com)
Raiders sign QB Hoyer, add Amendola to staff (ESPN.com)
McShay’s 2-round mock draft: 63 picks (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
McCormick, Tucker, Peña Lead Attack, Javier Holds the Fort. Astros Send Tigers Home Down 8-2 (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...