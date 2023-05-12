 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Houston reveals rookie numbers

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, May 12, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans Press Conference Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Draft: Houston has 6 draft picks considered ‘steals’ (Texans Wire)

Texans Owner Shuts Down C.J. Stroud–NFL Draft Rumor (Sports Illustrated)

Houston Texans have signed DB Tyree Gillespie (HoustonTexans.com)

Houston Texans announce jersey numbers for Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To’o To’o (Saturday Down South)

NFL News

Rodgers’ Jets debut set for MNF vs. Bills Sept. 11 (ESPN.com)

Favre says he is no longer suing Pat McAfee (ESPN.com)

Patriots to honor Brady at 2023 home opener (ESPN.com)

Chiefs to open Super Bowl defense against Lions (ESPN.com)

New hotline allows reporting of gambling issues (ESPN.com)

Ruggs formally pleads guilty in fatal DUI case (ESPN.com)

Now QB1, Love ‘grateful’ for time behind Rodgers (ESPN.com)

One post-draft nugget for every team (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Kouba Carving for Corpus, Turning Heads (The Crawfish Boxes)

Astros: Arrow Pointing Up or Down? (see poll) (The Crawfish Boxes)

Revisiting Rockets rumors (The Dream Shake)

