Texans News: Houston reveals rookie numbers

Houston Texans News
Draft: Houston has 6 draft picks considered ‘steals’ (Texans Wire)
Texans Owner Shuts Down C.J. Stroud–NFL Draft Rumor (Sports Illustrated)
Houston Texans have signed DB Tyree Gillespie (HoustonTexans.com)
Houston Texans announce jersey numbers for Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To’o To’o (Saturday Down South)
Rodgers’ Jets debut set for MNF vs. Bills Sept. 11 (ESPN.com)
Favre says he is no longer suing Pat McAfee (ESPN.com)
Patriots to honor Brady at 2023 home opener (ESPN.com)
Chiefs to open Super Bowl defense against Lions (ESPN.com)
New hotline allows reporting of gambling issues (ESPN.com)
Ruggs formally pleads guilty in fatal DUI case (ESPN.com)
Now QB1, Love ‘grateful’ for time behind Rodgers (ESPN.com)
One post-draft nugget for every team (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Kouba Carving for Corpus, Turning Heads (The Crawfish Boxes)
Astros: Arrow Pointing Up or Down? (see poll) (The Crawfish Boxes)
Revisiting Rockets rumors (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...