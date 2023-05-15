Texans News: Houston signs veteran CB Shaquill Griffin

Houston Texans News
Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. on position change: ‘I’m super excited’ (NFL.com)
Will Anderson Jr. brings Alabama experience to Houston Texans (AL.com)
Will Anderson on position change: “Super excited” to do anything Texans need (Pro Football Talk)
C.J. Stroud not speaking at Texans rookie minicamp is departure from predecessors (Yahoo! Sports)
Houston Texans look to build and improve following not being chosen for primetime slot games during 2023 NFL season (ABC 13)
Sources: Texans to sign CB Shaquill Griffin to 1-year deal (ESPN.com)
DE Ray, out of NFL since 2019, signs with Bills (ESPN.com)
Source: Fins reach deal with ex-Pats OT Wynn (ESPN.com)
‘Never too old’: Bowles, 59, earns college degree (ESPN.com)
Payton optimistic Williams will be ready for camp (ESPN.com)
Saints’ Moreau could join OTAs despite diagnosis (ESPN.com)
Gibbs on criticism that Lions reached: ‘Don’t care’ (ESPN.com)
Sources: Texans to sign CB Griffin to 1-year deal (ESPN.com)
Cowboys’ McCarthy sidelined by back procedure (ESPN.com)
One post-draft nugget for every team (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Two trade down targets for Rockets in NBA Draft (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...