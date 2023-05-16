 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Houston rookie Will Anderson ‘super excited’ switching to DE

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. on position change: ‘I’m super excited’ (NFL.com)

Is the pressure on for Texans’ Will Anderson Jr.? No. 3 overall pick plans to be himself (Houston Chronicle)

Texans’ Will Anderson explains biggest adjustment (Texans Wire)

‘His knowledge is crazy’: C.J. Stroud makes early impression (Houston Chronicle)

‘Best in The Country!’: Texans Rookie Juice Scruggs ‘Excited to Work With’ QB C.J. Stroud (Sports Illustrated)

Sources: Texans to sign CB Griffin to 1-year deal (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Ex-Falcons, Colts QB Ryan joins CBS as analyst (ESPN.com)

Bills’ Hamlin named 2023 Halas Award winner (ESPN.com)

DE Ray, out of NFL since 2019, signs with Bills (ESPN.com)

Source: Fins reach deal with ex-Pats OT Wynn (ESPN.com)

‘Never too old’: Bowles, 59, earns college degree (ESPN.com)

Payton optimistic Williams will be ready for camp (ESPN.com)

Gibbs on criticism that Lions reached: ‘Don’t care’ (ESPN.com)

One post-draft nugget for every team (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets hiring Ime Udoka right away will be the best move for any team this offseason (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...