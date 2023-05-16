Texans News: Houston rookie Will Anderson ‘super excited’ switching to DE

Houston Texans News
Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. on position change: ‘I’m super excited’ (NFL.com)
Is the pressure on for Texans’ Will Anderson Jr.? No. 3 overall pick plans to be himself (Houston Chronicle)
Texans’ Will Anderson explains biggest adjustment (Texans Wire)
‘His knowledge is crazy’: C.J. Stroud makes early impression (Houston Chronicle)
‘Best in The Country!’: Texans Rookie Juice Scruggs ‘Excited to Work With’ QB C.J. Stroud (Sports Illustrated)
Sources: Texans to sign CB Griffin to 1-year deal (ESPN.com)
Ex-Falcons, Colts QB Ryan joins CBS as analyst (ESPN.com)
Bills’ Hamlin named 2023 Halas Award winner (ESPN.com)
DE Ray, out of NFL since 2019, signs with Bills (ESPN.com)
Source: Fins reach deal with ex-Pats OT Wynn (ESPN.com)
‘Never too old’: Bowles, 59, earns college degree (ESPN.com)
Payton optimistic Williams will be ready for camp (ESPN.com)
Gibbs on criticism that Lions reached: ‘Don’t care’ (ESPN.com)
One post-draft nugget for every team (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Rockets hiring Ime Udoka right away will be the best move for any team this offseason (The Dream Shake)
