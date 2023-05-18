 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Coach DeMeco Ryans gets advice from Astros’ Dusty Baker

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, May 18, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

‘It is Everything’: Texans DeMeco Ryans Gets Advice from Astros Dusty Baker (Sports Illustrated)

Texans waive Joe Doyle (Pro Football Talk)

Texans to sign Jordan Murray (Yahoo! Sports)

NFL News

Ex-Bills DC Frazier to attend Coach Accelerator (ESPN.com)

Cowboys VP not worried about re-signing stars (ESPN.com)

Burrow has teammates on mind amid deal talks (ESPN.com)

Pack OC on playbook: All of it on table with Love (ESPN.com)

Adams: ‘Didn’t need Aaron Rodgers’ to be All-Pro (ESPN.com)

‘Pat McAfee Show’ coming to ESPN lineup in fall (ESPN.com)

Harris doc: Snyder exit will boost Commanders (ESPN.com)

Judge modifies J. Mahomes bond agreement (ESPN.com)

Roster holes: One need for all 32 teams (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Are the Astros in an Offensive Funk? (The Crawfish Boxes)

The Spoils of WAR (The Crawfish Boxes)

Listen: Kiss Of Death Podcast, Episode 1: Houston Rockets land No. 4 Pick in 2023 NBA Draft Lottery (The Dream Shake)

