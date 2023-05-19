 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Houston trade for Will Anderson Jr. ‘worst move of offseason?’

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, May 19, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Why 7-10 would be acceptable in Texans’ DeMeco Ryans’ first season (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans Trade for Will Anderson Jr. Labeled ‘Worst Move’ of NFL Offseason (Sports Illustrated)

Pro Football Focus projects Texans’ 2023 schedule as sixth-easiest (Yahoo! Sports)

Reaction: Houston Texans adding former Pro Bowler to bolster DeMeco’s defense (Sportsmap)

Texans’ Jerrod Johnson to participate in NFL Coach Accelerator program (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Ex-Bills DC Frazier to attend Coach Accelerator (ESPN.com)

Cowboys VP not worried about re-signing stars (ESPN.com)

Ex-NFLer Arnette indicted in Vegas valet gun case (ESPN.com)

Burrow has teammates on mind amid deal talks (ESPN.com)

Pack OC on playbook: All of it on table with Love (ESPN.com)

Adams: ‘Didn’t need Aaron Rodgers’ to be All-Pro (ESPN.com)

Harris doc: Snyder exit will boost Commanders (ESPN.com)

Roster holes: One need for all 32 teams (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Listen: Kiss Of Death, Episode 2: What should the Rockets do with the 4th Pick in the NBA Draft? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...