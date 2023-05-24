Texans News: Davis Mills plans to compete vs. C.J. Stroud for starting QB job

Houston Texans News
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans: Houston won’t just hand starting job to rookie QB C.J. Stroud (NFL.com)
Texans’ rookie QB-WR duo already establishing connection (Houston Chronicle)
Davis Mills plans to compete for Texans’ starting QB job (Yahoo! Sports)
Rodgers: ‘Dream’ Jets start despite minor injury (ESPN.com)
Bears’ Fields worried about wins, not his contract (ESPN.com)
QB Allen ‘badly’ wants Super Bowl title for Buffalo (ESPN.com)
Shanahan, Purdy optimistic about Week 1 return (ESPN.com)
NFL tweaks fair catch KO rule, eyes fewer injuries (ESPN.com)
Source: RB Ekeler staying in LA, with incentives (ESPN.com)
Saints’ Moreau on field at OTAs after cancer scare (ESPN.com)
Pickett: No hard feelings on Big Ben; ‘he’s honest’ (ESPN.com)
Graziano answers 32 QB questions (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
VOTE: Do you want James Harden back in Houston? (The Dream Shake)
From James Harden to Ime Udoka: Highlights from Jalen Green’s interview (The Dream Shake)
