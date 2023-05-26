 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Kenyon Green ‘getting stronger’ after surgery

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, May 26, 2023.

NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans’ Guard Kenyon Green ‘Getting Stronger’ Following Off-Season Surgery (Sports Illustrated)

AFC South burning questions: Can Jags build on 2022 success? How quickly can Anthony Richardson adjust to NFL? (CBS Sports)

Texans’ Davis Mills: DeMeco Ryans ‘knows how to take care of his guys’ (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Coach: Adams earned right to vent on Raiders (ESPN.com)

Source: QB Garoppolo had foot surgery in March (ESPN.com)

Giants TE Waller: ‘They value our opinions here’ (ESPN.com)

Sources: Pats penalized over coaches’ scheduling (ESPN.com)

S Jefferson retiring to become scout for Ravens (ESPN.com)

Jags add recently cut Broncos kicker McManus (ESPN.com)

Rivera: Young ‘understands’ decision on option (ESPN.com)

Mahomes amid QB deals: ‘I worry about legacy’ (ESPN.com)

Graziano answers 32 QB questions (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Paul George’s harsh stance on James Harden going to Rockets isn’t wrong (SB Nation)

Astros trade rumors: Rotation help is likeliest move this summer (Houston Chronicle)

More From Battle Red Blog

