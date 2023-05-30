 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Case Keenum playing key role in OTA’s

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans Grateful For Veteran QB Case Keenum During OTAs (Sports Illustrated)

Texans’ receiving corps constructed to suit the strengths of QB C.J. Stroud (Yahoo! Sports)

NFL News

Reports: Garoppolo signed waiver for foot injury (ESPN.com)

Ex-Steelers RB Bell: I smoked pot before games (ESPN.com)

Cardinals cut Hopkins, take $22.6M dead cap hit (ESPN.com)

Report: Gruden helps Carr, Saints install offense (ESPN.com)

Coach: Adams earned right to vent on Raiders (ESPN.com)

Source: Car used by Steelers’ Pickett briefly stolen (ESPN.com)

DirecTV seals ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal for bars, hotels (ESPN.com)

Lions’ Williams ‘wasn’t aware’ of gambling policy (ESPN.com)

The best team fits for DeAndre Hopkins (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Listen: Kiss Of Death, Episode 3: How should the Rockets handle the James Harden situation? (The Dream Shake)

Should the Rockets keep the 20th pick in the NBA Draft? (The Dream Shake)

Astros Bullpen Wastes Altuve Slam. Twins Win in Extras 7-5 (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...