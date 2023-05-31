 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Houston WR Robert Woods sees promise

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Syndication: USA TODAY George Walker IV / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Texans RB Dameon Pierce: C.J. Stroud’s Rookie ‘Blessing’ (Sports Illustrated)

Fantasy Football Outlook for Houston Texans Passing Game with CJ Stroud and Dalton Schultz (RotoBaller)

NFL veteran says Texans compare favorably to this 2017 playoff team that eventually made it to Super Bowl (CBS Sports)

C.J. Stroud has worked additionally on his own to learn the Texans offense (Yahoo! Sports)

Watson says he ‘would love’ Hopkins on Browns (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Reports: Garoppolo signed waiver for foot injury (ESPN.com)

Ex-Steelers RB Bell: I smoked pot before games (ESPN.com)

Report: Gruden helps Carr, Saints install offense (ESPN.com)

Coach: Adams earned right to vent on Raiders (ESPN.com)

Source: Car used by Steelers’ Pickett briefly stolen (ESPN.com)

DirecTV seals ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal for bars, hotels (ESPN.com)

Lions’ Williams ‘wasn’t aware’ of gambling policy (ESPN.com)

The best team fits for DeAndre Hopkins (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Catching up with former Astros announcer, Vince Cotroneo (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

