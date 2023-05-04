Texans News: Houston signs veteran TE Eric Tomlinson

Houston Texans News
CJ Stroud’s first demand to Houston Texans bosses after getting drafted (The Mirror)
Houston Texans earn top grades for 2023 NFL draft class (Texans Wire)
The Texans might have won the draft and destroyed their future at the same time (SBNation.com)
Did the Texans give up too much for Will Anderson? What history suggests about similar trades. (Houston Chronicle)
Retired NFL Superstars Watt and Manning Share 2023 Predictions for Rodgers and the Jets (Sports Illustrated)
Watt: Wrexham, Reynolds inspired Burnley deal (ESPN.com)
Texans’ Eric Tomlinson: Heading to Houston (CBS Sports)
Mahomes’ brother charged with sexual battery (ESPN.com)
Sources: Cobb to reunite with Rodgers on Jets (ESPN.com)
Ex-Raider Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case (ESPN.com)
Source: Pack reach 1-year extension with Love (ESPN.com)
Chiefs re-sign RB McKinnon, decline CEH’s option (ESPN.com)
Bills fortify D-line, ink former Seahawks DT Ford (ESPN.com)
Cards decline option for versatile LB Simmons (ESPN.com)
The best and worst moves of the draft (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Rockets 2022-23 player recaps: Alperen Sengun (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...