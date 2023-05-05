Texans News: Houston signs OT Greg Little

Houston Texans News
Houston Texans Went From Nearly Not Drafting CJ Stroud To Taking Him AND His Suggested Target In The NFL Draft (Outkick)
Texans avoid the bottom, land at No. 31 in NFL.com post draft power rankings (Texans Wire)
Texans Drafted Nathaniel Dell at C.J. Stroud’s Request (Sports Illustrated)
Texans sign OT Greg Little for more CJ Stroud protection (Clutch Points)
Former Dolphins OT Greg Little signs with Texans (Yahoo! Sports)
Inside Texans’ costly plan to draft C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. (ESPN.com)
Texans sign Darius Phillips, waive/injured Drew Estrada (Pro Football Talk)
Sources: Giants’ Lawrence gets $90M extension (ESPN.com)
Lamar on new WRs: Want to throw for 6K yards (ESPN.com)
Chiefs reach deal with ex-Buccaneers OT Smith (ESPN.com)
Lewan sues Dr. James Andrews over ACL repair (ESPN.com)
Commanders support DC efforts to control RFK (ESPN.com)
AGs to investigate NFL over discrimination claims (ESPN.com)
30-year stadium lease gets OK in Bills’ last hurdle (ESPN.com)
Source: Browns add safety McLeod to secondary (ESPN.com)
The best and worst moves of the draft (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Fleury Answering Call in Transition to Full Season Ball (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...