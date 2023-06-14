 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Davis Mills vs. C.J. Stroud competition in camp

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans’ QB1 slot will be ‘competition,’ Ryans says (ESPN.com)

J.J. Watt doesn’t see the point in signing a one-day contract with the Texans (ProFootballTalk)

Texans to induct JJ Watt into Ring of Honor (Click2Houston)

Next Woman Up: Ciara Burgi, Return to Performance Lead for the Houston Texans (NFL.com)

NFL News

Bills’ Allen takes some of blame for Diggs drama (ESPN.com)

RB Cook in no rush to sign, wants to be valued (ESPN.com)

OBJ debuts for Ravens in 1st action since SB LVI (ESPN.com)

Safety Amos latest ex-Packer to sign with Jets (ESPN.com)

Slay: Reunion with Patricia ‘cordial’ after fallout (ESPN.com)

Cardinals’ Baker at minicamp but skips practice (ESPN.com)

Vikes’ Jefferson pledges to be at camp amid talks (ESPN.com)

Free agents: Who is still unsigned? (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets should sign Kristaps Porzingis in NBA Free Agency (The Dream Shake)

Denver vs Miami - A new hope for Rockets fans? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

