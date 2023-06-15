Texans News: DT Maliek Collins signs extension

Houston Texans News
Source: Texans DT Collins to ink $23M extension (ESPN.com)
Former Nebraska DL Maliek Collins signs extension with Houston Texans (Saturday Tradition)
Texans, DT Maliek Collins Agree On Extension (Pro Football Rumors)
Houston Texans mini-camp 2023: Head coach Demeco Ryans’ son MJ attends practice just days before Father’s Day (ABC13)
Texans’ DeMeco Ryans: Will Anderson ‘takes coaching really well’ (Texans Wire)
Ryans: Texans will have open quarterback competition at camp (ESPN.com)
Bills coach says matter with Diggs is ‘resolved’ (ESPN.com)
Seeking deal, Taylor wary of how NFL values RBs (ESPN.com)
Herbert says he’ll participate in camp amid talks (ESPN.com)
Lamar relishing chance to play with ‘legend’ OBJ (ESPN.com)
Cousins not expecting talks with Vikes until March (ESPN.com)
DC Joseph: Return to Broncos all about winning (ESPN.com)
Bucs’ David to White: Show passion, not emotion (ESPN.com)
Who are the next NFL GOATs? (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Checking in on the Astros’ Status (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...