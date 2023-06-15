 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: DT Maliek Collins signs extension

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, June 15, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Source: Texans DT Collins to ink $23M extension (ESPN.com)

Former Nebraska DL Maliek Collins signs extension with Houston Texans (Saturday Tradition)

Texans, DT Maliek Collins Agree On Extension (Pro Football Rumors)

Houston Texans mini-camp 2023: Head coach Demeco Ryans’ son MJ attends practice just days before Father’s Day (ABC13)

Texans’ DeMeco Ryans: Will Anderson ‘takes coaching really well’ (Texans Wire)

Ryans: Texans will have open quarterback competition at camp (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Bills coach says matter with Diggs is ‘resolved’ (ESPN.com)

Seeking deal, Taylor wary of how NFL values RBs (ESPN.com)

Herbert says he’ll participate in camp amid talks (ESPN.com)

Lamar relishing chance to play with ‘legend’ OBJ (ESPN.com)

Cousins not expecting talks with Vikes until March (ESPN.com)

DC Joseph: Return to Broncos all about winning (ESPN.com)

Bucs’ David to White: Show passion, not emotion (ESPN.com)

Who are the next NFL GOATs? (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Checking in on the Astros’ Status (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...