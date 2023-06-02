Texans News: Houston Ex DeAndre Hopkins seeking reunion?

Houston Texans News
Houston Texans: Former star DeAndre Hopkins would consider a return (Houston Chronicle)
DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Texans Reunion Interests WR amid Chiefs, Bills Links (Bleacher Report)
DeAndre Hopkins rumors Veteran WR interested signing Houston Texans (Music City Miracles)
WATCH: Texans QB C.J. Stroud Showcases NFL Potential During OTAs (Sports Illustrated)
Texans RB coach Danny Barrett excited about 2023 backfield (Audacy)
Texans, NFL Must Adapt to Major Rule Change in 2023 (Sports Illustrated)
Brady says he’s ‘certain’ he’s not playing again (ESPN.com)
Three-time Pro Bowl punter Kern retires from NFL (ESPN.com)
Bears CB Johnson says his OTA absence to end (ESPN.com)
NFL pursuing cardiac arrest support across U.S. (ESPN.com)
Pats’ Slater rips kickoff rule, doubts NFL motives (ESPN.com)
Jets optimistic on Rodgers’ calf, RB Hall’s rehab (ESPN.com)
Bakhtiari reiterates stance on Packers’ rebuild (ESPN.com)
Rams DC comes to aid of drowning child in Vegas (ESPN.com)
Which teams improved most (and least) (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Listen: Kiss Of Death, Episode 4: Should The Rockets draft Amen Thompson with the 4th pick? (The Dream Shake)
