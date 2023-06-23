 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Jalen Pitre ‘has great habits,’ says Noah Brown

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, June 23, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans Derek Stingley Jr. is ‘Seeing Whole Field at Faster Rate’ (Sports Illustrated)

Texans WR Noah Brown says S Jalen Pitre ‘has great habits’ (Yahoo! Sports)

Jerry Hughes feels young, credits Texans’ training, nutrition staffs (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Deion needs surgery, but foot won’t be amputated (ESPN.com)

Rodgers advocates for legalization of psychedelics (ESPN.com)

Sources: Tests show torn ACL for Jets S Clark (ESPN.com)

Bills trainers urge schools to plan for emergencies (ESPN.com)

Former Steelers LB Haggans dies at age 46 (ESPN.com)

Dolphins’ Hill investigated in alleged altercation (ESPN.com)

RB Michel returns for second stint with Rams (ESPN.com)

19 players who want new contracts (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Is There Debate Atop the Astros’ Prospect Ranks? (The Crawfish Boxes)

SB Nation Reacts results: Who should be the Rockets point guard this season? (The Dream Shake)

LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 12: Houston Rockets NBA Draft Preview (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

