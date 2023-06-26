 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Derek Stingley Jr. making strides ahead of Year 2

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, June 26, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
Syndication: The Record Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Latest Deshaun Watson suit adds Houston Texans as defendant (FOX 8 News)

Texans Slated To Carry Over $30 Million in Dead Cap Space in 2023 (Sports Illustrated)

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans (NFL Trade Rumors)

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. ‘seeing the whole field at a faster rate’ heading into second year (NFL.com)

NFL News

Assault charge against Raiders’ Adams dropped (ESPN.com)

Kelce to Chase: Don’t ever disrespect Mahomes (ESPN.com)

Colorado’s Sanders had surgery to fix clots in leg (ESPN.com)

Bills extend both Beane, McDermott through ‘27 (ESPN.com)

Source: Commanders sale vote expected July 20 (ESPN.com)

Rodgers advocates for legalization of psychedelics (ESPN.com)

Sources: Tests show torn ACL for Jets S Clark (ESPN.com)

19 players who want new contracts (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rafael Stone talks drafting Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore and the Rockets future (The Dream Shake)

LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 13: Houston Rockets select Amen Thompson with 4th Pick!!! (The Dream Shake)

LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 14: Houston Rockets select Cam Whitmore with 20th pick!!! (The Dream Shake)

