 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Noah Brown praises ‘real creative’ coach Bobby Slowik

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Syndication: USA TODAY Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

‘Amazing!’ C.J. Stroud Scouting Report - From Jimmie Ward (Sports Illustrated)

J.J. Watt chimes in on Texans’ GOAT debate (Houston Chronicle)

Texans dead last in ESPN’s WR-RB-TE rankings (Texans Wire)

WR Noah Brown says Texans have ‘real creative coordinator’ in Bobby Slowik (Yahoo Sports)

NFL News

Eagles’ Allen runs 4th-fastest 110m hurdles in ‘23 (ESPN.com)

Assault charge against Raiders’ Adams dropped (ESPN.com)

Kelce to Chase: Don’t ever disrespect Mahomes (ESPN.com)

Colorado’s Sanders had surgery to fix clots in leg (ESPN.com)

Bills extend both Beane, McDermott through ‘27 (ESPN.com)

Rodgers advocates for legalization of psychedelics (ESPN.com)

Sources: Tests show torn ACL for Jets S Clark (ESPN.com)

One last roster move for each team (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 15: Rockets “Draftermath” brings hope in Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson (The Dream Shake)

Should the Rockets worry about Amen Thompson’s competition? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...