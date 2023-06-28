Texans News: Former QB Ryan Mallett, 35, dies in Florida

Houston Texans News
Former Texans QB Ryan Mallett dead at 35 after drowning on Florida beach, according to reports (KHOU)
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett Dies in Drowning Accident (Sports Illustrated)
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett drowns, dead at age of 35 (NFL.com)
Ryan Mallett Dies at 35 from Drowning; Former NFL QB Played for Patriots, Texans (Bleacher Report)
Former Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett drowns at Florida beach, reports say (Click2Houston)
DeAndre Hopkins Signing? Texans Pal Deshaun Watson’s Cleveland Browns ‘Lurking’ (Sports Illustrated)
How Colin Cowherd’s unhinged take on Texans QB CJ Stroud misses the mark (SportsMap)
Fournette escapes injury after SUV catches fire (ESPN.com)
Jets TE Conklin: ‘Plenty of room’ for Cook in N.Y. (ESPN.com)
Former Arkansas, NFL QB Mallett dies at 35 (ESPN.com)
NFLPA, Black voter organization teaming up (ESPN.com)
Eagles’ Allen runs 4th-fastest 110m hurdles in ‘23 (ESPN.com)
Assault charge against Raiders’ Adams dropped (ESPN.com)
Kelce to Chase: Don’t ever disrespect Mahomes (ESPN.com)
Colorado’s Sanders had surgery to fix clots in leg (ESPN.com)
One last roster move for each team (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Report: Rockets linked to Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks as NBA Free Agency looms (The Dream Shake)
Rockets introduce Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...