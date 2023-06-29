 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: J.J. Watt joins CBS as analyst

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, June 30, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
Houston Texans News

NFL legend JJ Watt lands studio analyst job in latest post-retirement move (FOX News)

Texans legend J.J. Watt set to begin broadcasting career (Houston Chronicle)

‘Don’t screw up the announcement’ | J.J. Watt says he is joining CBS, not CVS (KHOU)

Former Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35 (Houston Chronicle)

‘My Heart Breaks’: Mallett Death; Bodycam Footage Released (Sports Illustrated)

Former NFL QB Mallett dies in apparent drowning (ESPN.com)

NFL News

NFL suspends 4 players for gambling violations (ESPN.com)

Jags LT Robinson suspended 4 games for PEDs (ESPN.com)

Source: Patriots, LB Bentley agree to extension (ESPN.com)

J.J. Watt staying busy in retirement, joins CBS (ESPN.com)

Source: Patriots reach new deal with WR Parker (ESPN.com)

NFLPA elects Howell as new executive director (ESPN.com)

TE Kelce OK being ‘underpaid’: ‘I love winning’ (ESPN.com)

Ranking teams by offensive arsenals (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets to waive Daishen Nix (The Dream Shake)

