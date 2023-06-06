 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Case Keenum pleased with C.J. Stroud’s progress

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans-OTA Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

‘A Lot of Zip’: Texans QB Case Keenum Impressed With C.J. Stroud (Sports Illustrated)

️ DeMeco Ryans mic’d up at OTAs, plus Andrew Beck on his trip to the VA Hospital | Texans 360 (HoustonTexans.com)

Texans RB Dameon Pierce Has Made One Major Improvement Heading into Year 2 (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Bills break ground on new $1.54 billion stadium (ESPN.com)

Chargers’ talks with Herbert ‘ongoing,’ Staley says (ESPN.com)

Lawrence relishing 1st normal offseason with Jags (ESPN.com)

Source: Bills add LB Floyd to bolster pass rush (ESPN.com)

Norma Hunt, matriarch of Chiefs, dies at 85 (ESPN.com)

Source: Bills, Oliver agree to 4-year, $68M deal (ESPN.com)

Sources: Harris taking next step for Commanders (ESPN.com)

McDaniels: ‘No anxiety’ over Raiders’ QB situation (ESPN.com)

Ranking the best remaining free agents (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets LISTEN: Kiss of Death, Episode 5 - Rafael Stone’s impact on No. 4 pick (The Dream Shake)

Ime Udoka will have more control than Stephen Silas ever had (The Dream Shake)

