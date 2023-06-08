Texans RB Dameon Pierce to QB C.J. Stroud: ‘command the huddle’

Houston Texans News
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans addresses DeAndre Hopkins reports (Houston Chronicle)
Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud impresses Houston Texans early (The Columbus Dispatch)
Texans RB Dameon Pierce tells rookie QB C.J. Stroud to ‘command the huddle’ (Yahoo! Sports)
Demeco Ryans Has ‘Not Spoken’ With WR DeAndre Hopkins About Texans (Sports Illustrated)
So surreal’: QB Allen on Madden NFL 24 cover (ESPN.com)
Jaguars unveil vision of ‘stadium of the future’ (ESPN.com)
Browns’ Watson ‘having fun’ as confidence is back (ESPN.com)
Falcons’ Williams having surgery, likely out for ‘23 (ESPN.com)
Hamlin dons helmet, practices in Bills’ team drills (ESPN.com)
49ers’ Samuel ‘ready to go’ after ‘awful’ ‘22 season (ESPN.com)
Titans’ Henry ‘not worried’ about trade reports (ESPN.com)
Bills sign CB Dantzler to bolster secondary depth (ESPN.com)
Ranking the best remaining free agents (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Rockets LISTEN: Kiss of Death, Episode 6 - Jarace Walker Stays in Houston? (The Dream Shake)
