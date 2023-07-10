Texans News: WR Amari Rodgers sounds off on future

Houston Texans News
J.J. Watt Signing with Texans?! ‘One Game, $20 Million!’ (Sports Illustrated)
Houston Texans cheerleader to host ‘Dance Camp 409’ in Beaumont (Beaumont Enterprise)
Latest On Texans’ WR Corps (Pro Football Rumors)
Amari Rodgers on his struggles with Packers and future with Texans (Knoxville News Sentinel)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Astros Select Nebraska SS Brice Matthews at 28th Overall (The Crawfish Boxes)
Astros limp into All-Star break, drop series finale to Mariners 3-1 (The Crawfish Boxes)
Rockets ink Aaron Holiday to one-year deal (The Dream Shake)
