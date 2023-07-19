 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Battle Red helmets revealed for upcoming season

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Fans React To Houston Texans’ New Helmets For 2023 (The Spun)

Houston Texans LT Laremy Tunsil Reveals Expectations: ‘Don’t Sleep!’ (Sports Illustrated)

Texas will wear red helmets three times, the most allowed by NFL (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

NFL teams are refusing to pay running backs. That reflects the pass-first direction of the league (Click2Houston)

Mahomes, Chiefs aim to seize moment with repeat (ESPN.com)

Report: Assault charge dropped for Titans’ Weaver (ESPN.com)

Donald gets top Madden rating a record 7th time (ESPN.com)

No deals for tagged RBs Barkley, Jacobs, Pollard (ESPN.com)

‘Titan up!’: Hopkins defends choice of new team (ESPN.com)

Jaguars, franchised TE Engram reach 3-year deal (ESPN.com)

Who are the NFL’s best running backs? (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Astros Outfield Is Pretty Good (The Crawfish Boxes)

LISTEN: 2023 NBA Summer League - Game 6 - Rockets lose to Cavaliers (The Dream Shake)

What we learned about the Rockets in NBA Summer League (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...