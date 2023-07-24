 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Rival Titans reveal Oilers throwbacks

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, July 24, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Can Texans QB C.J. Stroud Win Starting Job? (Sports Illustrated)

John Metchie to return to No. 8 from Alabama for Houston Texans (Touchdown Alabama)

Tennessee Titans unveil Houston Oilers-themed throwback jerseys for this season (Yahoo! Sports)

Everything you need to know about Titans’ new Oilers throwbacks (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Star RBs meet on Zoom to talk state of position (ESPN.com)

Source: Garoppolo passes Raiders’ camp physical (ESPN.com)

Chiefs WR Toney leaves practice with knee injury (ESPN.com)

Browns GM says Watson ‘in a really good place’ (ESPN.com)

Campbell on hype around Lions: Have to ‘earn it’ (ESPN.com)

Source: Jones not in camp, ‘far apart’ with Chiefs (ESPN.com)

No. 1 pick Young signs $37.9M deal with Panthers (ESPN.com)

Jags’ Claybrooks arrested again on assault charge (ESPN.com)

Who are the 10 best quarterbacks? (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Houston Astros Host Texas Rangers — Series Preview (The Crawfish Boxes)

Astros Conclude A Successful Roadtrip With A 3-2 Win Over The A’s (The Crawfish Boxes)

