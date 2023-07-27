Texans News: Tytus Howard signs big extension

Houston Texans News
Texans spend big money to fortify O-line for CJ Stroud (Houston Chronicle)
Tytus Howard, Texans agree on three-year, $56 million contract extension (NFL.com)
Pelissero: OT Tytus Howard agrees to three-year, $56M contract extension with Texans (NFL.com)
Houston Texans: Receiver John Metchie practices for first time (Houston Chronicle)
Texans WR John Metchie III ‘Ready To Go’ (Sports Illustrated)
Bijani: Observations from Day 1 of Texans training camp (Audacy)
Texans’ John Metchie III cleared for training camp after 2022 leukemia (Yahoo News New Zealand)
Source: Rodgers takes $35M pay cut in Jets deal (ESPN.com)
Irsay: RBs’ call for new deal talks ‘inappropriate’ (ESPN.com)
Source: Cowboys’ Wilson could miss 4-6 weeks (ESPN.com)
Zeke texts Pollard, wishes Dallas RBs ‘good luck’ (ESPN.com)
Bills’ Diggs clears the air: ‘Only focus is winning’ (ESPN.com)
Harris: RBs devalued only when it comes to pay (ESPN.com)
Burrow not rushing own deal in wake of Herbert’s (ESPN.com)
Panthers’ Reich names top pick Young starting QB (ESPN.com)
Power Rankings: Projecting 2023-2025 (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
VOTE: Did NBA Summer League change your feelings on the Rockets for this year? (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...