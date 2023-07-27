 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Tytus Howard signs big extension

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, July 27, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans Minicamp Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans spend big money to fortify O-line for CJ Stroud (Houston Chronicle)

Tytus Howard, Texans agree on three-year, $56 million contract extension (NFL.com)

Pelissero: OT Tytus Howard agrees to three-year, $56M contract extension with Texans (NFL.com)

Houston Texans: Receiver John Metchie practices for first time (Houston Chronicle)

Texans WR John Metchie III ‘Ready To Go’ (Sports Illustrated)

Bijani: Observations from Day 1 of Texans training camp (Audacy)

Texans’ John Metchie III cleared for training camp after 2022 leukemia (Yahoo News New Zealand)

NFL News

Source: Rodgers takes $35M pay cut in Jets deal (ESPN.com)

Irsay: RBs’ call for new deal talks ‘inappropriate’ (ESPN.com)

Source: Cowboys’ Wilson could miss 4-6 weeks (ESPN.com)

Zeke texts Pollard, wishes Dallas RBs ‘good luck’ (ESPN.com)

Bills’ Diggs clears the air: ‘Only focus is winning’ (ESPN.com)

Harris: RBs devalued only when it comes to pay (ESPN.com)

Burrow not rushing own deal in wake of Herbert’s (ESPN.com)

Panthers’ Reich names top pick Young starting QB (ESPN.com)

Power Rankings: Projecting 2023-2025 (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

VOTE: Did NBA Summer League change your feelings on the Rockets for this year? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...