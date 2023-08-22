 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: C.J. Stroud not yet named starter

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: Preseason-Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

DeMeco Ryans: We’re banged up, was in our best interests to cancel Saints practices (NBC Sports)

Texans’ C.J. Stroud makes No. 6 on CBS Sports’ rookie QB performance list (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans’ Davis Mills or C.J. Stroud at QB vs. Baltimore? (Sports Illustrated)

Houston Texans: Encouraging play from C.J. Stroud but work remains (Houston Chronicle)

DeMeco Ryans still isn’t ready to name C.J. Stroud the Week 1 starter (NBC Sports)

NFL News

Source: Rodgers to make Jets debut vs. Giants (ESPN.com)

Mixon declines to talk case; shuns specific outlets (ESPN.com)

Bolden out of hospital; Pats-Titans practices off (ESPN.com)

Source: Bears LG Jenkins (leg) to miss time (ESPN.com)

Veteran LB Copeland retires after 10 NFL seasons (ESPN.com)

McVay says Kupp returning to practice this week (ESPN.com)

Shanahan: 49ers’ Gray suffered shoulder sprain (ESPN.com)

Falcons’ Blank becomes TGL golf franchise owner (ESPN.com)

Fantasy football cheat sheet for 2023 (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Altuve 2000 Breaking T Shirts (The Crawfish Boxes)

