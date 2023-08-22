Houston Texans News
DeMeco Ryans: We’re banged up, was in our best interests to cancel Saints practices (NBC Sports)
Texans’ C.J. Stroud makes No. 6 on CBS Sports’ rookie QB performance list (Yahoo! Sports)
Texans’ Davis Mills or C.J. Stroud at QB vs. Baltimore? (Sports Illustrated)
Houston Texans: Encouraging play from C.J. Stroud but work remains (Houston Chronicle)
DeMeco Ryans still isn’t ready to name C.J. Stroud the Week 1 starter (NBC Sports)
Source: Rodgers to make Jets debut vs. Giants (ESPN.com)
Mixon declines to talk case; shuns specific outlets (ESPN.com)
Bolden out of hospital; Pats-Titans practices off (ESPN.com)
Source: Bears LG Jenkins (leg) to miss time (ESPN.com)
Veteran LB Copeland retires after 10 NFL seasons (ESPN.com)
McVay says Kupp returning to practice this week (ESPN.com)
Shanahan: 49ers’ Gray suffered shoulder sprain (ESPN.com)
Falcons’ Blank becomes TGL golf franchise owner (ESPN.com)
Fantasy football cheat sheet for 2023 (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Altuve 2000 Breaking T Shirts (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...