Houston Texans News
Texans QB C.J. Stroud not worried about lack of clarity on starter (ESPN.com)
‘I Ain’t Tripping’: Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud Not Worried About Starting QB Job (Sports Illustrated)
Saints prepare for Texans; should Jimmy Graham make the team? Watch Bayou Bets (NOLA.com)
Sources: Jeudy likely out at least several weeks (ESPN.com)
Cards add Browns’ Dobbs, bolstering QB ranks (ESPN.com)
Cards trade Simmons to Giants for 7th-round pick (ESPN.com)
GM says Lance ‘most likely’ to remain with 49ers (ESPN.com)
Rams WR Kupp feels he’ll be ready for Week 1 (ESPN.com)
Seahawks’ Adams off PUP but to be eased back (ESPN.com)
Texans’ Stroud not anxious over QB competition (ESPN.com)
Vikes’ Addison to plead guilty to lesser charge (ESPN.com)
Miller’s new 2024 NFL mock draft (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Houston Astros Visit Detroit Tigers — Series Preview (The Crawfish Boxes)
Astros Suffer Early Knockout. Get Pummeled 17-1 (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...