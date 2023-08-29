Texans News: Houston cutting roster to 53 players today

Houston Texans News
From roster cuts to quarterbacks, here is a recap of DeMeco Ryans’ Monday press conference summarized in a one minute recap (HoustonTexans.com)
Head Coach DeMeco Ryans joins Texans Radio | August 28, 2023 (HoustonTexans.com)
See how the snaps were distributed for the Houston Texans in their 17-13 victory at New Orleans in the preseason finale. (HoustonTexans.com)
Game Recap: Texans defeat Saints 17-13 in preseason finale (HoustonTexans.com)
NFL Preseason Week 3 Game Recap: Houston Texans 17, New Orleans Saints 13 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics (PFF)
DeMeco Ryans pleased with Texans’ run defense against the Saints (Texans Wire)
Texans announce No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will be Week 1 starter (NFL.com)
The good and bad of Texans rookie C.J. Stroud’s preseason (ESPN.com)
Houston Texans Cut 5, Including Captain Christian Kirksey at 53-Man Roster Deadline: NFL Cutdown Tracker (Sports Illustrated)
Report: Texans to release LB Christian Kirksey (NBC Sports)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
