Texans News: Houston cutting roster to 53 players today

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
Houston Texans News

From roster cuts to quarterbacks, here is a recap of DeMeco Ryans’ Monday press conference summarized in a one minute recap (HoustonTexans.com)

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans joins Texans Radio | August 28, 2023 (HoustonTexans.com)

See how the snaps were distributed for the Houston Texans in their 17-13 victory at New Orleans in the preseason finale. (HoustonTexans.com)

Game Recap: Texans defeat Saints 17-13 in preseason finale (HoustonTexans.com)

NFL Preseason Week 3 Game Recap: Houston Texans 17, New Orleans Saints 13 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics (PFF)

DeMeco Ryans pleased with Texans’ run defense against the Saints (Texans Wire)

Texans announce No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will be Week 1 starter (NFL.com)

The good and bad of Texans rookie C.J. Stroud’s preseason (ESPN.com)

Houston Texans Cut 5, Including Captain Christian Kirksey at 53-Man Roster Deadline: NFL Cutdown Tracker (Sports Illustrated)

Report: Texans to release LB Christian Kirksey (NBC Sports)

NFL News

Sources: Cards to keep Kyler on PUP, cut McCoy (ESPN.com)

Browns trade for kicker Hopkins, to waive York (ESPN.com)

Wife: Stafford struggles to jell with young Rams (ESPN.com)

Sources: Eagles DE Barnett eyes possible trade (ESPN.com)

Sources: Broncos CB Williams to have surgery (ESPN.com)

Bears cut Walker; rookie Bagent in mix for QB2 (ESPN.com)

‘World’s Largest Tailgate’ planned for NFL opener (ESPN.com)

Pegula dissolves Sabres’, Bills’ parent company (ESPN.com)

Preseason report cards for every rookie (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

And Down the Stretch They Come! Who Has the Inside Lane for Division and Wild Card? (The Crawfish Boxes)

