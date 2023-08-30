Houston Texans News
Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Kendrick Green to Houston Texans (Sports Illustrated)
Steelers trade C/G Kendrick Green to Houston Texans, get 2025 draft pick in return (Tribune-Review)
Beauty’s In The Eye Of The Beholder: GM Omar Khan Leveraged Several Key Points In Kendrick Green Trade (Steelers Depot)
Texans put Kenyon Green (shoulder) on IR, ending OL’s season (ESPN.com)
Texans OL Kenyon Green out for 2023 as injury issues continue (Houston Chronicle)
Houston Texans 53-man roster: Who made the cut? (Texans Wire)
Former Patriots Defender Released By Texans On NFL Cutdown Day (NESN.com)
Colts don’t trade Taylor; RB remains on PUP list (ESPN.com)
Lance calls Cowboys arrival ‘breath of fresh air’ (ESPN.com)
Bills’ Miller stays on PUP; Hamlin makes roster (ESPN.com)
Taylor: Contract not why Burrow isn’t practicing (ESPN.com)
Jets’ Cook practices, says he’s ready for Week 1 (ESPN.com)
Cowboys land Igbinoghene in deal with Dolphins (ESPN.com)
Patriots waive quarterbacks Zappe, Cunningham (ESPN.com)
Oher seeks payout records from ‘The Blind Side’ (ESPN.com)
Schefter’s fantasy football cheat sheet (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Stros Keep on Strokin. Steamroll Sox 6-2 (The Crawfish Boxes)
