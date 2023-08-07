 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Eagles sign Zach Cunningham

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, August 7, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans Ex Zach Cunningham Signs with Philadelphia Eagles (Sports Illustrated)

Texans camp observations: C.J. Stroud takes reps with first team again (Houston Chronicle)

Texans’ Will Anderson: Gets Tunsil endorsement (CBS Sports)

Texans’ C.J. Stroud: Gets all first-team reps (CBS Sports)

NFL News

Panthers pick up veteran edge rusher Houston (ESPN.com)

Panthers QB Young to start preseason opener (ESPN.com)

With new deal, Wilson hopes Bengals retain stars (ESPN.com)

Vikings add WR depth, sign veteran N’Keal Harry (ESPN.com)

Ware’s emotional speech highlights HOF induction (ESPN.com)

Bengals RB Mixon facing civil suit from neighbor (ESPN.com)

Cowboys’ Parsons driven to be ‘1 of the greatest’ (ESPN.com)

Steelers’ Fitzpatrick returns after personal leave (ESPN.com)

Fantasy: Top rookies, sleepers for 2023 (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Jake Meyers Slugs Astros to 9-7 Win in New York (The Crawfish Boxes)

Jabari Smith Jr. looks to ride NBA Summer League momentum into regular season (The Dream Shake)

