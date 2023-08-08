 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Minority owner Javier Loya charged with rape

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya charged with rape, sexual abuse in Kentucky (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya facing rape, sexual abuse charges in Kentucky (Click2Houston)

Texans minority owner Javier Loya facing sexual assault charges (ESPN.com)

‘Inside Training Camp Live’ Buzz: DeMeco Ryans forging new culture in Houston (NFL.com)

Source: Texans RT Howard (hand) out 4-6 weeks (ESPN.com)

Texans QB Stroud to start 1st preseason game (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Source: Free agent Hunt to visit RB-needy Saints (ESPN.com)

Titans assistant will be head coach against Bears (ESPN.com)

Cowboys cut Vizcaino amid kicker struggles (ESPN.com)

Bucs LB White: ‘Got a little selfish’ with trade ask (ESPN.com)

Source: Johnson returns to Rams on 1-year deal (ESPN.com)

Judging 10 teams’ expectations for 2023 (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Jake Meyers Still Has Potential, But He Has To Figure Out Right-Handed Pitching (The Crawfish Boxes)

Houston and Baltimore...Through the Looking Glass (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

