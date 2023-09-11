 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Ravens win opener in convincing fashion

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, September 11, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Baltimore Ravens 25, Houston 9: How opening loss played out (Houston Chronicle)

NFL Fans Criticize Lamar Jackson, Defend C.J. Stroud as Ravens Beat Texans in Week 1 (Bleacher Report)

Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 25-9 win over Texans | COMMENTARY (Baltimore Sun)

Stroud impresses Texans teammates despite loss in NFL debut (ESPN.com)

Quarterback Lamar Jackson talks about the Ravens’ season opener against the Texans (Baltimore Sun)

NFL News

Police: Two Browns players robbed at gunpoint (ESPN.com)

Hamlin dons helmet, practices in Bills’ team drills (ESPN.com)

49ers’ Samuel ‘ready to go’ after ‘awful’ ‘22 season (ESPN.com)

Rams’ Kupp feels ‘really good’ post ankle surgery (ESPN.com)

Titans’ Henry ‘not worried’ about trade reports (ESPN.com)

Jets’ Saleh: Williams deal is ‘going to get done’ (ESPN.com)

Campbell: Lions’ Goff ‘better’ QB than with Rams (ESPN.com)

Chase Young: ‘Felt pretty explosive’ at minicamp (ESPN.com)

Ranking the best remaining free agents (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Bats Break Out, Astros Take Series Finale Against Padres 12-2 (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...