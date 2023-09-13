Texans News: Houston works out 5, including LB Terrell Lewis

Houston Texans News
Aaron Rodgers injury: Texans emerge as potential Jets trade partner (Houston Chronicle)
Texans work out LB Terrell Lewis as part of 5-man group (Texans Wire)
Rodgers’ season over but coach says Jets’ isn’t (ESPN.com)
Ex-Bucs, Bills WR Mike Williams dies at age 36 (ESPN.com)
Bills owner made racist comment, lawsuit alleges (ESPN.com)
Collins a free agent, Bengals release him off PUP (ESPN.com)
Source: Steelers’ Johnson to miss a few weeks (ESPN.com)
Seahawks add Peters with injuries at O-tackle (ESPN.com)
Sources: Panthers CB Horn out multiple weeks (ESPN.com)
Rules result in historically low NFL kick returns (ESPN.com)
Explaining three big Week 1 losses (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on assault charges (The Dream Shake)
Dillon Brooks embraced his villain persona to knock off Team USA (SB Nation)
LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 33: Dillon Brooks leads Team Canada to FIBA Tourney Bronze Medal (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...