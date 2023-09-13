 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Houston works out 5, including LB Terrell Lewis

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
Houston Texans News

Aaron Rodgers injury: Texans emerge as potential Jets trade partner (Houston Chronicle)

Texans work out LB Terrell Lewis as part of 5-man group (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Rodgers’ season over but coach says Jets’ isn’t (ESPN.com)

Ex-Bucs, Bills WR Mike Williams dies at age 36 (ESPN.com)

Bills owner made racist comment, lawsuit alleges (ESPN.com)

Collins a free agent, Bengals release him off PUP (ESPN.com)

Source: Steelers’ Johnson to miss a few weeks (ESPN.com)

Seahawks add Peters with injuries at O-tackle (ESPN.com)

Sources: Panthers CB Horn out multiple weeks (ESPN.com)

Rules result in historically low NFL kick returns (ESPN.com)

Explaining three big Week 1 losses (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on assault charges (The Dream Shake)

Dillon Brooks embraced his villain persona to knock off Team USA (SB Nation)

LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 33: Dillon Brooks leads Team Canada to FIBA Tourney Bronze Medal (The Dream Shake)

