Texans News: Houston DB Jalen Pitre out of practice Wednesday

Houston Texans News
Texans safety Jalen Pitre “in good spirits,’ day to day as he recovers from bruised lung, not practicing yet (Click2Houston)
Three Reasons Aaron Rodgers’ Season Ending Injury Matters to the Houston Texans (Houston Press)
Houston Texans C.J. Stroud Earns Highest PFF Grade Among Rookie Quarterbacks (Sports Illustrated)
Rodgers, in IG post, says ‘I shall rise yet again’ (ESPN.com)
Claypool’s status shaky after lackluster opener (ESPN.com)
Three key Eagles ruled out, including Gainwell (ESPN.com)
Rams place rookie backup QB Bennett on NFI list (ESPN.com)
Seahawks likely without both starting tackles Sun. (ESPN.com)
NFLPA calls for grass fields after Rodgers injury (ESPN.com)
Parsons calls out Giants for not ‘protecting’ Jones (ESPN.com)
Frustrated Tannehill looks to ‘move on’ from dud (ESPN.com)
Fantasy: Week 2 WR/CB matchups (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Kevin Porter Jr. deserves whatever he gets (The Dream Shake)
Astros Dominate Game Three, 6-2 Over A’s (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...