Texans News: Houston DB Jalen Pitre out of practice Wednesday

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, September 14, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans safety Jalen Pitre “in good spirits,’ day to day as he recovers from bruised lung, not practicing yet (Click2Houston)

Three Reasons Aaron Rodgers’ Season Ending Injury Matters to the Houston Texans (Houston Press)

Houston Texans C.J. Stroud Earns Highest PFF Grade Among Rookie Quarterbacks (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Rodgers, in IG post, says ‘I shall rise yet again’ (ESPN.com)

Claypool’s status shaky after lackluster opener (ESPN.com)

Three key Eagles ruled out, including Gainwell (ESPN.com)

Rams place rookie backup QB Bennett on NFI list (ESPN.com)

Seahawks likely without both starting tackles Sun. (ESPN.com)

NFLPA calls for grass fields after Rodgers injury (ESPN.com)

Parsons calls out Giants for not ‘protecting’ Jones (ESPN.com)

Frustrated Tannehill looks to ‘move on’ from dud (ESPN.com)

Fantasy: Week 2 WR/CB matchups (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Kevin Porter Jr. deserves whatever he gets (The Dream Shake)

Astros Dominate Game Three, 6-2 Over A’s (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

