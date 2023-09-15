Houston Texans News
Texans: John Metchie on track to start Week 2 after missing rookie season (Clutch Points)
Texans WR John Metchie remains patient as NFL debut nears (Texans Wire)
Grading the Houston Texans’ defense in week one (Toro Times)
Jets’ Rodgers on ‘road to recovery’ after operation (ESPN.com)
Jets’ Wilson: ‘Trying to copy’ Rodgers in all facets (ESPN.com)
Steelers’ Johnson keeping cool after ‘fluke’ injury (ESPN.com)
Diggs critical of Bills reporter’s ‘hurtful’ comments (ESPN.com)
Steelers place Heyward on IR after groin injury (ESPN.com)
Giants TE Waller not concerned about hamstring (ESPN.com)
Bears lose CB Gordon (hand) to injured reserve (ESPN.com)
Tuohys ‘vehemently’ deny Oher’s claims in filing (ESPN.com)
QBs in line for big-money extensions (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Houston Astros Visit Kansas City Royals — Series Preview (The Crawfish Boxes)
When Will Jeremy Peña Hit His Next Home Run? (The Crawfish Boxes)
LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 34: What should the Rockets do with Kevin Porter Jr.? (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...