 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: John Metchie III eyes debut vs. Colts

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, September 15, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans Minicamp Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans: John Metchie on track to start Week 2 after missing rookie season (Clutch Points)

Texans WR John Metchie remains patient as NFL debut nears (Texans Wire)

Grading the Houston Texans’ defense in week one (Toro Times)

NFL News

Jets’ Rodgers on ‘road to recovery’ after operation (ESPN.com)

Jets’ Wilson: ‘Trying to copy’ Rodgers in all facets (ESPN.com)

Steelers’ Johnson keeping cool after ‘fluke’ injury (ESPN.com)

Diggs critical of Bills reporter’s ‘hurtful’ comments (ESPN.com)

Steelers place Heyward on IR after groin injury (ESPN.com)

Giants TE Waller not concerned about hamstring (ESPN.com)

Bears lose CB Gordon (hand) to injured reserve (ESPN.com)

Tuohys ‘vehemently’ deny Oher’s claims in filing (ESPN.com)

QBs in line for big-money extensions (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Houston Astros Visit Kansas City Royals — Series Preview (The Crawfish Boxes)

When Will Jeremy Peña Hit His Next Home Run? (The Crawfish Boxes)

LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 34: What should the Rockets do with Kevin Porter Jr.? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...