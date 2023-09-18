 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: John Metchie III makes debut in loss vs. Colts

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, September 18, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans’ John Metchie III on NFL debut - ‘Amazing feeling’ (ESPN.com)

Texans WR John Metchie III makes long-awaited NFL debut (Houston Chronicle)

Colts 31, Texans 20: C.J. Stroud passes for 384 yards in loss (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Giants’ comeback thriller marred by Barkley injury (ESPN.com)

QB Burrow tweaks calf injury, Bengals fall to 0-2 (ESPN.com)

Jones: I want to grow minority ownership in NFL (ESPN.com)

Jets deflect blame from Wilson after 3-INT day (ESPN.com)

Colts’ Richardson reports concussion, in protocol (ESPN.com)

Rams’ Nacua racks up records with 15-catch day (ESPN.com)

‘Feels different’: Commanders relish being 2-0 (ESPN.com)

Jackson flagged, ejected as Broncos drop to 0-2 (ESPN.com)

Kiper’s Big Board for 2024 NFL draft (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Astros Avoid Sweep, Best Royals 7-1 (The Crawfish Boxes)

Baltimore Orioles Visit Houston Astros — Series Preview (The Crawfish Boxes)

Rockets trade options for Kevin Porter Jr. (The Dream Shake)

How the Rockets rotation looks without Kevin Porter Jr. (The Dream Shake)

