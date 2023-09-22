Houston Texans News
Texans lose CB Derek Stingley Jr. to hamstring injury, sources confirm (ESPN.com)
Former Texans team captain set to retire from NFL (Houston Chronicle)
Former Texans LB Christian Kirksey retires (Texans Wire)
Cowboys lose star cornerback Diggs to torn ACL (ESPN.com)
Giants’ Barkley reveals he has high ankle sprain (ESPN.com)
49ers leading WR Aiyuk inactive against Giants (ESPN.com)
Panthers not expecting Young to play vs. Seattle (ESPN.com)
Eagles’ Brown says he has no beef with Hurts (ESPN.com)
GM: Bears don’t view Fields as a ‘finger pointer’ (ESPN.com)
Raiders’ Meyers on track to play, not irked by hit (ESPN.com)
Fitzpatrick on Chubb hit: ‘I’m not a dirty player’ (ESPN.com)
Shadow Report: Wide receiver focus (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Houston Astros Host Kansas City Royals — Series Preview (The Crawfish Boxes)
It Is Time To Put Up Or Shut Up (The Crawfish Boxes)
Gilbert Arenas criticizes Hakeem Olajuwon for training rates (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...