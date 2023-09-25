 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Houston QB C.J. Stroud makes history in win vs. Jaguars

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, September 25, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Jags vs Texans score, live updates from NFL Week 3 game 2023 (Florida Times-Union)

Beck’s rare TD return propels Texans to a 37-17 rout of Jaguars and gives Ryans his first win (AP News)

‘We drafted the right guy’ - Texans QB C.J. Stroud makes history - ESPN

NFL Week 3: Five Things We Learned Include C.J. Stroud (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Dolphins drop 70 points on Broncos in record day (ESPN.com)

Mahomes becomes fastest to 25,000 career yards (ESPN.com)

Chargers’ Allen atones with TD toss in banner day (ESPN.com)

Dobbs comes ‘full circle’ as Cards upset Cowboys (ESPN.com)

Home crowd noise dooms Vikings’ final playcall (ESPN.com)

Jets’ frustrations build as QB Wilson struggles (ESPN.com)

Love Story? Taylor Swift cheers on Kelce in win (ESPN.com)

The best WR prospect since Megatron? (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Well, That Was Embarrassing; Astros Swept By Royals (The Crawfish Boxes)

Houston Astros Visit Seattle Mariners — Series Preview (The Crawfish Boxes)

