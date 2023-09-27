 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Houston QB C.J. Stroud becomes Rookie of the Year favorite

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Texans rookie C.J. Stroud: What NFL experts said about him in Week 3 (Houston Chronicle)

2023 NFL rookie of the year odds: Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud new favorite to win (FOX Sports)

Houston Texans Ex Christian Kirksey Receives Praise Upon Retirement (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Rodgers: Jets need ‘to grow up,’ not point fingers (ESPN.com)

Raiders’ Jones: I was hospitalized against my will (ESPN.com)

Swift effect: Kelce jersey sales see 400% spike (ESPN.com)

Sources: Jets to sign free agent QB Siemian (ESPN.com)

Giants say Barkley day-to-day with ankle injury (ESPN.com)

Police investigating ex-NFL player Williams’ death (ESPN.com)

Falcons LB Andersen goes on IR with pec injury (ESPN.com)

Burrow: Risk of 0-3 outweighed risk of reinjury (ESPN.com)

Debating draft sleepers, risers and more (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Will the real Jeremy Pena stand up? (The Crawfish Boxes)

Nolan Ryan 5th No-Hitter Commemorative Bobblehead. New From Foco. Only 100 Available (The Crawfish Boxes)

