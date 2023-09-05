Houston Texans News
Desmond King doesn’t know why the Texans cut him. He’s not complaining after landing in Pittsburgh. (Yahoo News)
New CB Desmond King feels like he’s found a home with the Steelers (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Houston Texans Have ‘Versatility’ To Replace Nickel Desmond King (Sports Illustrated)
Houston Texans’ Tytus Howard Returns To Practice Ahead Of Season Opener vs. Ravens (Sports Illustrated)
Coach John Harbaugh ‘excited’ to see revamped Ravens vs. Texans, not panicking over TE Mark Andrews’ continued absence (Baltimore Sun)
Texans’ C.J. Stroud Named Team Captain After Being No. 2 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft (Bleacher Report)
Rams’ Kupp seeing specialist for hamstring injury (ESPN.com)
CB boasts Jets’ defense can be ‘historical’ in ‘23 (ESPN.com)
Patriots place projected starting RT Reiff on IR (ESPN.com)
Dolphins pick White over Thompson to be QB2 (ESPN.com)
Bengals’ top CB Awuzie set to return vs. Browns (ESPN.com)
Gannon makes injured Kyler 1 of Cards’ captains (ESPN.com)
Panthers’ Burns mum on status amid stalemate (ESPN.com)
Two-time Pro Bowl TE Rudolph retires from NFL (ESPN.com)
All teams: Predicting potential surprises (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Astros Unload on Rangers. Take Game One and Season Tiebreaker in Arlington, 13-6 (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...