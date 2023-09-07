 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Houston places Tytus Howard on IR

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, September 7, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 game (USA Today)

Houston Texans forced to place impact starter on IR (Sportsmap)

Texans Impact Starter to Miss Steelers Game (Steelers Now)

Texans legend J.J. Watt partnering to fight food insecurity in Houston (Yahoo! Sports)

Houston Texans : 5 Boom or Bust players (Toro Times)

NFL News

Police: Two Browns players robbed at gunpoint (ESPN.com)

Hamlin dons helmet, practices in Bills’ team drills (ESPN.com)

49ers’ Samuel ‘ready to go’ after ‘awful’ ‘22 season (ESPN.com)

Rams’ Kupp feels ‘really good’ post ankle surgery (ESPN.com)

Titans’ Henry ‘not worried’ about trade reports (ESPN.com)

Jets’ Saleh: Williams deal is ‘going to get done’ (ESPN.com)

Campbell: Lions’ Goff ‘better’ QB than with Rams (ESPN.com)

Chase Young: ‘Felt pretty explosive’ at minicamp (ESPN.com)

Ranking the best remaining free agents (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Historical comparisons for Rockets young core (The Dream Shake)

