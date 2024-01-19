 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. key rookies for Ravens tilt

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, January 19, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans Press Conference Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans Sign Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR (Sports Illustrated)

Multiple Houston Texans Make ESPN Top 10 Rookies List (Sports Illustrated)

Here’s the 1 time the right DOESN’T want athletes to ‘stick to sports’ (Deadspin)

NFL News

McCarthy on returning to Cowboys: ‘Buy into us’ (ESPN.com)

Tomlin: Fire has ‘intensified,’ expects extension (ESPN.com)

Sources: Cardinals layoffs include CFO, two VPs (ESPN.com)

Police: Irsay found unresponsive at home in Dec. (ESPN.com)

Ravens add RB Cook to roster, waive Gordon (ESPN.com)

Country legend McEntire to sing SB LVIII anthem (ESPN.com)

Bucs’ Mayfield responds to Lions DB’s trash talk (ESPN.com)

Senior Bowl names Williams, Ulbrich as coaches (ESPN.com)

Offseason guide for eliminated teams (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Three players who could help the Rockets heading into NBA trade season (The Dream Shake)

Should the Rockets trade for Harrison Barnes? (The Dream Shake)

Why Alperen Sengun is an All-Star this year (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...