Texans News: QB coach Jerrod Johnson favored to join Browns

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: International Series-Minnesota Vikings Practice Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans: To improve, surround C.J. Stroud with right pieces (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Texans: A look at team’s free agents this offseason (Houston Chronicle)

Browns Insider believes Texans Jerrod Johnson is the favorite for OC position (Browns Wire)

NFL News

Sources: Titans near deal with Callahan as coach (ESPN.com)

Panthers promote ex-LB Morgan to GM position (ESPN.com)

49ers’ Samuel doesn’t have fracture in shoulder (ESPN.com)

QB Allen has faith Bills’ window will remain open (ESPN.com)

Source: Lions reach deal with veteran TE Ertz (ESPN.com)

Sources: Rivera to interview for Eagles’ DC job (ESPN.com)

Sources: Chargers meeting with Harbaugh again (ESPN.com)

Browns GM expects Chubb back, wants Flacco (ESPN.com)

Kiper’s updated 2024 Big Board (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Financial Impact of Josh Hader’s Contract In 2024 (The Crawfish Boxes)

The Dallas Cowboys make me thankful to be an Astros fan (The Crawfish Boxes)

