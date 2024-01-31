Houston Texans News
Texans’ CJ Stroud takes high road after NBC faced backlash for cutting QB’s Jesus mention (FOX News)
Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Reveals Close Bond With Snoop Dogg: ‘Blessing On My Life!’ (Sports Illustrated)
Texans’ CJ Stroud ‘trying to bring the heat’ with Buffalo wing rival (FOX Business)
C.J. Stroud Talks Texans Success, NFL ROY Award, Super Bowl and More in B/R Interview (Bleacher Report)
Texans’ CJ Stroud on his faith becoming social media fodder (FOX News)
Sources: Johnson nixes HC jobs, stays with Lions (ESPN.com)
Steelers to hire Arthur Smith as OC, sources say (ESPN.com)
Chargers hire Ravens executive Hortiz as GM (ESPN.com)
Reports: Chiefs pass-rusher Omenihu tears ACL (ESPN.com)
Reid: Toney’s injury ‘not made up’ after WR’s rant (ESPN.com)
Vikings TE Hockenson has surgery to repair ACL (ESPN.com)
Falcons name former Rams assistant Lake as DC (ESPN.com)
Tucker: Mahomes, Kelce exchange ‘in good fun’ (ESPN.com)
Execs dissect Harbaugh’s L.A. move (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 89: Regular Season Game 46 - Rockets defeat Lakers (The Dream Shake)
