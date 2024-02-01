Texans News: Jerrod Johnson, Bobby Slowik returning to Houston for ‘24 season

Houston Texans News
Texans OC Bobby Slowik, QBs coach Jerrod Johnson staying in Houston after taking interviews (NFL.com)
Texans retain Bobby Slowik, Jerrod Johnson after breakout 2023 (Chron)
CJ Stroud: Houston Oilers great Spencer Tillman weighs in on Bobby Slowik, Jerrod Johnson’s return and impact on Texans QB (ABC 13)
Houston Sports Awards: Texans’ C.J. Stroud and all the other winners (Houston Chronicle)
Texans QB C.J. Stroud Wins Houston Athlete And Newcomer Of The Year Awards (Sports Illustrated)
Texans Projected to Land Future Hall of Fame Receiver in NFL Free Agency (Sports Illustrated)
Houston media legend John McClain laid off at SportsRadio 610 (Chron)
Sources: Star OC Bobby Slowik stays with Texans (ESPN.com)
Sources: Seahawks hiring Macdonald as coach (ESPN.com)
Sources: Pack expected to hire BC’s Hafley as DC (ESPN.com)
St. Brown: Lions OC has ‘unfinished business’ (ESPN.com)
Kelce jabs at Ravens’ Tucker for ‘poking the bear’ (ESPN.com)
Jerry Jones: ‘No doubt’ could work with Belichick (ESPN.com)
Johnston eyes ‘breakout’ with Harbaugh as HC (ESPN.com)
Sources: Hunt had surgery for ruptured adductor (ESPN.com)
Free agency: Ranking top 50 players (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The No. 5 spot in the Astros’ rotation (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...