Texans News: Super Bowl free agents Houston can target

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Where do the Houston Texans stand entering NFL Draft? (Click2Houston)

C.J. Stroud is Tired of The Brock Purdy Disrespect (Sports Illustrated)

10 Super Bowl players Texans could target in free agency (Chron)

Judge to rule on medical exam for Texans owner Janice McNair as part of guardianship case (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Steelers release 3 players, including QB Trubisky (ESPN.com)

Cowboys hire Zimmer as DC after uncertainty (ESPN.com)

Mahomes: Chiefs three-peat would be legendary (ESPN.com)

Niners players: We didn’t know overtime rules (ESPN.com)

Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade set for Valentine’s Day (ESPN.com)

Love tap: Kelce, Reid brush off bump, will be back (ESPN.com)

49ers left ‘hurting’; Shanahan stands by coaching (ESPN.com)

Super Bowl OT delivers big swing for bettors (ESPN.com)

Offseason guide for every NFL team (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Will Altuve be that Houston superstar that spends his entire career with Houston? (The Crawfish Boxes)

