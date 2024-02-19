 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Houston enters draft season

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, February 19, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: Houston Texans Press Conference Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Houston Texans full 7-round projection in early-February (Fansided)

This Simpsons’ meme account accurately nailed the 2023 Houston Texans (Toro Times)

AFC South Notes: Texans, Colts, Anderson (Pro Football Rumors)

2023 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32 (NFL.com)

UFL’s Battlehawks agree with QB McCarron (ESPN.com)

NFL News

2 juveniles charged in shooting at Chiefs’ parade (ESPN.com)

Agholor returning to Ravens on 1-year extension (ESPN.com)

Bears great McMichael improving from infection (ESPN.com)

Sources: Garoppolo gets 2-game ban for violation (ESPN.com)

T. Swift gives $100K to shooting victim’s family (ESPN.com)

Sources: Seahawks to let Smith collect $12.7M (ESPN.com)

Bears release veteran S Jackson, G Whitehair (ESPN.com)

Mock draft: Yates’ Round 1 projections (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Positions To Watch In Spring Training (The Crawfish Boxes)

The best Rockets performances during NBA All-Star Weekend (The Dream Shake)

How has Amen Thompson fared so far as a starter? (The Dream Shake)

