Texans News: C.J. Stroud dating Amber Rose rumors put to rest

Houston Texans News
Nice Try, Trolls! Amber Rose Denies That She’s Cougar Crumbling 22-Year-Old CJ Stroud To Houston Texans Tidbits (Bossip)
Texans QB CJ Stroud, Amber Rose seen leaving celebrity softball game together (Clutch Points)
C.J. Stroud Leaving Softball Game With Amber Rose Sets Internet Ablaze (Houston Press)
Amber Rose Denies Dating Houston Texans Quarterback CJ Stroud (US Weekly)
C.J. Stroud is NOT dating influencer Amber Rose, she says: Kanye West’s ex ‘doesn’t know’ the Texans (Daily Mail)
UFL’s Battlehawks agree with QB McCarron (ESPN.com)
RB Davis retires after 8 seasons with 6 teams (ESPN.com)
2 juveniles charged in shooting at Chiefs’ parade (ESPN.com)
Agholor returning to Ravens on 1-year extension (ESPN.com)
Bears great McMichael improving from infection (ESPN.com)
Sources: Garoppolo gets 2-game ban for violation (ESPN.com)
T. Swift gives $100K to shooting victim’s family (ESPN.com)
Sources: Seahawks to let Smith collect $12.7M (ESPN.com)
Mock draft: Yates’ Round 1 projections (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Some Thoughts About The Catcher Position (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...