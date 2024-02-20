 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: C.J. Stroud dating Amber Rose rumors put to rest

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
2024 NBA All-Star - Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Photo by Brandon Todd/NBAE via Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Nice Try, Trolls! Amber Rose Denies That She’s Cougar Crumbling 22-Year-Old CJ Stroud To Houston Texans Tidbits (Bossip)

Texans QB CJ Stroud, Amber Rose seen leaving celebrity softball game together (Clutch Points)

C.J. Stroud Leaving Softball Game With Amber Rose Sets Internet Ablaze (Houston Press)

Amber Rose Denies Dating Houston Texans Quarterback CJ Stroud (US Weekly)

C.J. Stroud is NOT dating influencer Amber Rose, she says: Kanye West’s ex ‘doesn’t know’ the Texans (Daily Mail)

UFL’s Battlehawks agree with QB McCarron (ESPN.com)

NFL News

RB Davis retires after 8 seasons with 6 teams (ESPN.com)

2 juveniles charged in shooting at Chiefs’ parade (ESPN.com)

Agholor returning to Ravens on 1-year extension (ESPN.com)

Bears great McMichael improving from infection (ESPN.com)

Sources: Garoppolo gets 2-game ban for violation (ESPN.com)

T. Swift gives $100K to shooting victim’s family (ESPN.com)

Sources: Seahawks to let Smith collect $12.7M (ESPN.com)

Mock draft: Yates’ Round 1 projections (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Some Thoughts About The Catcher Position (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

