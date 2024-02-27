 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: C.J. Stroud recruiting Saquon Barkley for free agency

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
Houston Texans News

Report: Saquon Barkley communicating with C.J. Stroud about joining Texans (Texans Wire)

Report: Mulitple Top Tier Texans Running Back Options Expected To Hit Free Agency (Sports Illustrated)

‘Complete B.S.!’ NFL Execs Rip Leaking Of C.J. Stroud S2 Test (Sports Illustrated)

Son’s guardianship bid for Texans owner dropped (ESPN.com)

NFL News

No tags for Jacobs, Saquon in RB-heavy market (ESPN.com)

Bills’ Dawkins rips Clemons, Jets: ‘I hate them’ (ESPN.com)

Agent: Lions re-up special-teamer Reeves-Maybin (ESPN.com)

Bengals place franchise tag on star WR Higgins (ESPN.com)

Source: Jets releasing Tomlinson amid OL rebuild (ESPN.com)

Ex-NFL CB Sherman’s bail set at $5K after arrest (ESPN.com)

Video appears to show Newton in Atlanta scuffle (ESPN.com)

Draft prospects with Round 1 grades (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Yordan Alvarez Hitting Second? (The Crawfish Boxes)

Views from the game: Rockets fall to Thunder 123-110 (The Dream Shake)

Was Ime Udoka the right hire for the Rockets? (The Dream Shake)

